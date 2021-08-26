Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to announce sales of $313.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.84 million and the highest is $320.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 64.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

