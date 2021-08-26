Brokerages Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VERI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 176,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,893. The firm has a market cap of $622.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

