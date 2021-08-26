Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.93 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

