Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.92. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.13. 60,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

