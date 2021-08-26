Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Equities analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report $130.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.35 million to $167.40 million. FibroGen posted sales of $44.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $268.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 2,302,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,691. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

