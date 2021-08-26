Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $1,717,560 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.71. 4,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.70. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

