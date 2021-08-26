Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $21.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.22 billion and the highest is $22.53 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $22.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $93.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,818. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

