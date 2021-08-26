Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $408.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.20 million and the lowest is $385.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $367.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $246.59. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

