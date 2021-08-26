Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Syneos Health reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

SYNH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 400,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,982. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.