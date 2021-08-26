Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report $517.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.31 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $288.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,829 shares of company stock worth $4,908,217 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.