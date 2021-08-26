Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Price Target at €87.50

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ETR KRN traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €85.65 ($100.76). 11,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Krones has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €90.45 ($106.41).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

