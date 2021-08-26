Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Target Price at GBX 7,424.29

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Credit Agricole dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,527 ($72.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,094.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

