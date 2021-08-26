Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target at $27.67

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SMWB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $13,789,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

