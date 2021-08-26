Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $8.80

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SLDB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 241,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,559. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $293.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

