Brokers Offer Predictions for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.72 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

