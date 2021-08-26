BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion.

TSE:DOO opened at C$107.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$119.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$101.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOO shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.90.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

