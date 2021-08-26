Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.96. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

