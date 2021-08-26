CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.88.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $256.75. 5,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,447 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

