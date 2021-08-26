Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $158.63 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $159.33. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $622,460.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

