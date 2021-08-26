Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE CPB opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.