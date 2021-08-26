Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.