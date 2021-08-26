Canaccord Genuity Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $236.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 410.05% from the stock’s current price.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.