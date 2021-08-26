Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 7.1% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 122,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

