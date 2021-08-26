Canfor (TSE:CFP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.33.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$26.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$14.64 and a 12-month high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

