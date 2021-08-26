CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannaGrow stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 115,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,574. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

