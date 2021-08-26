CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CannaGrow stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 115,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,574. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.
CannaGrow Company Profile
