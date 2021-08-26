Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $708.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CTLP. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,634,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.