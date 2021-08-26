Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.25

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 51316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

