CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CARG stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 17,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,309. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,597,510.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 493,178 shares of company stock valued at $13,695,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

