Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

CABGY opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.48. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

