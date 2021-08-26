Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 126,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,550,031 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $20.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

