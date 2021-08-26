Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,046 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $666.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $674.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

