Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

COG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 96,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,428. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

