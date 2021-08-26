Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after buying an additional 387,214 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.52.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. 15,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,036. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

