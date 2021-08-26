Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

GILD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $71.50. 153,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.