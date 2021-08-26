Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $230.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,143. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $232.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.