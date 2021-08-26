CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.66.

CASI stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

