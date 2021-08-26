Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CATB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

CATB stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

