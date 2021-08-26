Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CATB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.
CATB stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.
