Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $210.83. 205,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

