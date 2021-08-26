CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,855.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,887,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,832,551.58.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74.

On Wednesday, August 18th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,184.92.

CHW stock opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. Chesswood Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3660125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

