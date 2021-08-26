CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Buys 4,200 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,873,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,497,174.32.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$35,855.84.

On Friday, August 20th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3660125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

