CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,870. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.