Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68.

Celtic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

