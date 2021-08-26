Centaur Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $671,796.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00761840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00098422 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

