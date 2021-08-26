CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,931,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,876. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.