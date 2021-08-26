Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 17564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Specifically, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after buying an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,395,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

