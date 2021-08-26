CertiK Price Reaches $2.49 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $139.93 million and approximately $40.48 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.43 or 1.00127374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.47 or 0.01040307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.54 or 0.06597621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,732,176 coins and its circulating supply is 56,146,035 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

