CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. CGI reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB opened at $87.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.