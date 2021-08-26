Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWSRF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

