Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.15. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 11,829 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 283,012 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.