Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE CHH traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.36. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,470. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,745 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

